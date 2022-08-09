Creatio CRM Suites Recognized in CRM Suites Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

Creatio recognized as one of nine CRM suites vendors that matter most

BOSTON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been recognized as a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: CRM Suites, Q3 2022 report published by Forrester Research.

Forrester's report notes that "CRM is experiencing a second wave of adoption aimed at transforming engagement and business outcomes, where it's used more broadly to support customers throughout their end-to-end journeys." The research firm asserts that "CRM investments for targeted retention, loyalty, and revenue growth have become a C-level business imperative, breaking CRM out of its traditional organizational remit."

In the 31-criterion evaluation of CRM suites providers, Creatio was identified as one of the nine most significant vendors. The report evaluates vendors by assessing the providers' current offering, strategy, and market presence. In the Forrester Wave™ assessment, Creatio CRM received the highest score possible in 8 criteria including customer profile, role-based experiences, content (knowledge), process management, developer tooling consistency, integration, and extensibility.

Creatio believes this recognition is thanks to its no-code-powered CRM platform that provides freedom to automate customer-facing workflows, enhance customer and employee experiences, and boost the efficiency of commercial and operational teams. Creatio CRM is a full-fledged suite of products for marketing, sales, and service automation integrated on one no-code platform, offering composable architecture to provide unique experiences for companies from various verticals.

