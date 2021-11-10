Creatio Customers Launch 10M Digital Workflows Daily

BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced that it has reached a milestone of 10 million digital workflows launched daily by its customers on the Creatio platform.

With Creatio's one platform, customers can build and automate workflows of any complexity, including enterprise-wide processes for thousands of users. The IT, operations and business-line teams in a wide range of industries build, tweak and execute an impressive number of workflows using Creatio's capabilities. The users design and launch custom processes for their use cases and verticals by using a variety of configuration tools. In the meantime, they have full access to hundreds of out-of-the-box templates available through the Marketplace.

Creatio supports design and execution of both structured and fluid workflows. The platform includes adaptive case management tools to automate semi-structured processes. In addition to that, Creatio provides its customers with BPMN-enabled engine to design and execute structured complex processes. The product is focused on no-code configuration, so that the users without deep technical skills can automate enterprise workflows. The platform also offers workflows-centric analytics, dashboards, and reports. By using Creatio's platform, the customers are able to boost staff's productivity, better align and engage teams and drive operational excellence.

The company's offering is consistently recognized by top industry analysts, including Gartner and Forrester. It's been included in five Gartner Magic Quadrants and seven Forrester Waves.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

