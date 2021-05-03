Creatio Expands in DACH Region, Invests in a New Data Center in Frankfurt

BOSTON, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced that as a result of rapid growth in the DACH region, the company invested in a new data center located in Frankfurt, Germany. This facility is now available for use to Creatio customers in Europe, in addition to existing European data centers in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands, and is aimed at further improving platform performance and increasing efficiency for organizations in the region.

Creatio's solution is hosted in secure data centers worldwide so companies from any region could opt for the closest facility location to ensure maximum productivity. Multiple global data center locations also ensure regional law requirements governing the protection of personal data are being met. Authorized hosting providers offer the necessary level of data security, preventing unauthorized access to information stored in the cloud.

"We are rapidly expanding in Germany, Austria and Switzerland together with our vast partner network. We are thrilled to enhance the services we provide, thanks to the addition of a new facility in Germany. Now more organizations in the DACH region will be able to create a low-code company with Creatio and innovate to thrive in the rapidly changing environment," said Andie Dovgan, Chief Sales Officer, Global Markets at Creatio.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

Media Contact

Vera Mayuk

+1 617-765-7997

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio

Related Links

http://www.creatio.com

