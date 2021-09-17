Creatio Expands its Presence in Australia, Partners with LowCodeLabs to Double Down on Growth in the Region

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced a new strategic alliance with LowCodeLabs to double down on its growth in Australia. LowCodeLabs is a service provider with a 25-year of experience in providing business development, marketing, and strategic consulting services to help businesses scale.

The new partnership aspires to bring expertise in creating and executing high-growth strategies coupled with Creatio's award-winning no-code platform to midsize and large enterprises in the region.

"We see a huge potential in the Australian market and believe that our no-code platform for operational and CRM workflow automation is a disruptor that many businesses have been looking for. Thanks to the new partnership, we'll be able to deliver value to even more organizations in the region," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

Creatio combines an intuitive no-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions that can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to accelerate time-to-market for new solutions.

"We are looking forward to supporting our clients, enabling businesses to meet customers' demands in a matter of days, not months or years! Onwards and upwards," said Wessel van Keulen, Co-founder and Chief Growth Officer, LowCodeLabs

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

About LowCodeLabs

We are a wholly-owned and run Australian company based in Sydney - bringing together the power of the Creatio's no-code/low-code platform with our own expertise in digital sales and marketing transformation.

We will help you create new solutions at lightning-fast speeds as well as launch, scale, operate, and evolve them in life. Combining more than 4 decades of experience, we have worked passionately in sales and strategy for businesses of all shapes and sizes including big 4 advisory, government, banks and ASX200. We have extensive experience in building customer-centric processes and technologies and helping our clients succeed.

We love creating and executing high growth strategies across diverse cultures and delivering on time and within budget. We will aim to combine extensive industry experience with the Partnership of Creatio to deliver a compelling proposition for all your sales and marketing needs.

