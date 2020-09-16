Creatio Featured in 2020 CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, is pleased to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Creatio in its 2020 Cloud Partner Program Guide. This annual list identifies industry-leading cloud technology vendors with innovative partner programs that empower and accelerate the growth of solution providers' cloud initiatives.

Being a channel-driven business, Creatio is fully committed to partners' success by enabling sustainable revenues and delivering the value of a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company world-class partner program offers numerous benefits for partners to help them accelerate business growth and win new markets.

"It's a great honor for us to be recognized in the Cloud Partner Program Guide for the second year in a row. Being a channel-driven business, Creatio focuses on expanding its channel network to help companies around the globe accelerate. I believe our recognition as one of the top technology vendors is thank to our first-class low-code platform for process management and CRM that helps organizations become low-code companies, and to our exceptional partners all around the world. They are the drivers of the program that in turn helps them scale business in 110 countries," commented Alex Donchuk, Global Channel Director at Creatio.

The Cloud Partner Program Guide is a practical map for solution providers navigating the ever-changing cloud landscape, helping them to locate technology suppliers with groundbreaking cloud offerings and partner programs. To meet the requirements for inclusion, vendors must have unique partner program benefits that address critical challenges in cloud infrastructure or applications.

"With so many cloud options available today, solution providers may find it tough to find the vendor that best complements their unique business strategy," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Cloud Partner Program Guide identifies the vendor partners with a strong combination of technology, training, support, and financial incentives to help cloud initiatives succeed."

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

