Creatio Has Been Recognized as a Leader in the Business Process Management Category by TrustRadius

BOSTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced that TrustRadius has recognized its offering with a 2021 Top Rated Award. Creatio's low-code platform for process management and CRM is named a leader by the TrustRadius community in the BPM software category.

"Creatio has earned a Top Rated award for Business Process Management (BPM) Tools based entirely on feedback from their customers," said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Creatio customers on TrustRadius give the platform a 9.9 out of 10 for customization capabilities and love how intuitive and easy to use the platform is."

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the industry standard for unbiased recognition of B2B technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinion or status as a TrustRadius customer.

Creatio merges two technologies into one: a low-code platform with a business process management engine and world-class out-of-the-box apps for sales, marketing and service on top of the platform. Creatio's mission is to help companies accelerate by providing solutions to quickly and easily automate business ideas. Creating business processes of any complexity with Creatio's offering is easy—its BPM capabilities allow to swiftly design, execute and optimize processes.

To further accelerate operations, Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions needed for several apps, and they can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create necessary solutions.

