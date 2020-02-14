Creatio Has Been Recognized as a Winner in the CRM Watchlist 2020 Award

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company, has been named a winner of the CRM Watchlist 2020 award led by Paul Greenberg, one of the most influential thought leaders in the CRM industry, the author of the best-selling 'CRM at the Speed of Light,' and Managing Principal of The 56 Group, LLC.

Creatio named a CRM Watchlist Winner for 2020

The CRM Watchlist is an impact award that recognizes organizations with the most impact on the market in 2019, and have the corporate infrastructure, strategy and resources to sustain that impact over the next three years. Creatio, which has won the award five times in the past, was recognized as one of the leading CRM vendors gaining the highest score in the Impact Statement category (vendor's own view of their singular or multiple areas of impact).

The winners of the awards were selected from 66 CRM technology providers that submitted applications. The evaluation was based on various criteria that outline the impact an organization has on the CRM market.

Marketing strategy, outreach, thought leadership, corporate social responsibility, customer journeys and market impact are some noticeable trends of interest that were identified when it came to how the technology vendors were looking at and acting in the world.

"For that impact to be sustainable, the company must be a complete company that has been doing this long enough to have established a rhythm. The company has to be well-rounded: it has financial stability, solid management, excellent products and services, superb culture, and a strong partner ecosystem to help sustain its efforts." – said Paul Greenberg in his winners announcement on ZDnet. "It has to have a clear vision and mission and also clear-cut strategies for outreach to get external forces - customers, analysts, journalists, prospects, influencers, etc. - engaged. That takes a complete (and complex) set of tools and activities, which could include marketing, analyst relations and public relations programs, the subject matter expertise via the content produced and distributed for consumption, and the "theatrical" activities that establish the corporate identity necessary to stay top of mind, as well as capture share of wallet."

"It is such an honor for us to be recognized as a CRM Watchlist winner for the sixth time," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at Creatio. "This recognition is a valuable acknowledgement for the hard work our team puts in to create outstanding solutions that orchestrate customer journeys and accelerate change for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners all over the world."

Test-drive the award-winning Creatio platform >>

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company. It has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Creatio's intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of Creatio is to help companies ACCELERATE!

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

Media contact:

Vera Mayuk

234219@email4pr.com

617 765 7997

SOURCE Creatio