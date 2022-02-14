Creatio Hosts No-Code Day for Manufacturing Industry Featuring Industry 4.0 Originator Henrik von Scheel

BOSTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, announced a no-code day for the manufacturing industry. Creatio is inviting professionals from the industry to the virtual event dedicated to digital workflow automation in manufacturing, distribution, and wholesale. The event is focused on providing industry best practices on how to gain a competitive advantage by leveraging an innovative no-code approach.

The featured speaker, Henrik von Scheel, is an industry 4.0 originator, iconic futurist, and trusted advisor to executives worldwide. Best known as the originator and vanguard of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the mastermind of the European Digital Agenda. His work is applied to national economies and has triggered global themes, influenced GDP growth, reset policies, and shaped the performance of the fastest-growing Fortune 100 companies.

During the event, Henrik will share insights and practical tips on smart factories, resilient manufacturing operations, and operational excellence in manufacturing. Joining Henrik will be over 10 inspiring speakers and 3 hours of insight-packed discussions and sessions featuring examples and templates for automating marketing and promotions, sales and distribution, supply chain management, quotes, orders and invoicing, and much more.

Creatio is expecting over a thousand participants to be part of No-Code Day: Manufacturing Industry, an incomparable virtual event with luminary speakers, real-life no-code experiences, and groundbreaking innovative ideas designed to help everyone succeed in their digital transformation initiatives.

To stay up to date on the event agenda, speaker lineup, and to save your spot, register here.

Explore Creatio capabilities for manufacturing.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

Media contact:

Vera Mayuk

+1 617 765 7997

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio