Creatio Hosts Virtual Event to Spotlight the State of Low-Code/No-Code

BOSTON, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio , a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it will host a free virtual event Creatio Live: 3-in-1 Low-Code/No-Code Event, happening May 19 at 10:00 am EDT.

Creatio

As part of the premier online event, Creatio will release its State of Low-Code/No-Code 2021 Report and announce new core platform capabilities that enable businesses to easily automate processes throughout their entire organization. The event will also feature an industry roundtable where experts will discuss recent market trends and best practices to accelerate digital transformation, achieve operational excellence, and boost productivity with the power of low-code technology.

Creatio Live will provide actionable insights and valuable takeaways for:

CIOs and IT Executives striving to build a culture of agile innovation within their organizations

Business and Digital Leaders aiming to transform their organizations with the help of technology

Business Users and Citizen Developers aiming to build their own solutions and enterprise applications with low-code/no-code technologies

Event highlights include:

Release of The State of Low-Code/No-Code 2021 Report: Creatio will release its highly anticipated inaugural global survey report on the state of low-code and no-code that features insights from 1,000+ decision makers globally across multiple industries. Creatio CEO and Founder Katherine Kostereva and Chief Sales Officer Americas Andy Zambito will share key insights from the report and discuss best practices for accelerating process and app delivery with low-code/no-code tools.

Creatio Platform Update and New Core Capabilities: Creatio will unveil the newest update to its platform with core capabilities that can help boost revenue and stay ahead of the competition. Creatio v.7.18 includes features that streamline business processes management, enable advanced customization for building low-code apps, and enhanced UX for Application Lifecycle Management. Creatio leaders across sales, product, engineering, and solutions management will take attendees through these new platform updates and benefits.

Digital Roundtable Discussion: Creatio will host a live discussion with a panel of leading industry experts that will highlight recent market trends and best practices for business and IT alignment and leveraging low-code/no-code technologies to transform the way organizations operate in a new reality and digital future.

"This event is for anyone interested in exploring the current state of low-code/no-code technology and accelerating transformation and innovation within their organization," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and co-founder of Creatio. "As a leader in the low-code/no-code space, we have an obligation to help move the industry forward, and this event brings together the most current trends, forward-thinking strategies, and tactical insights for building low-code companies of the future."

Creatio Live: 3-in-1 Low-Code/No-Code Event is a free event. To discover how businesses can break down the barriers to innovation with low-code/no-code technology, secure your seat and register now.

Media Contact

Vera Mayuk

+1 617-765-7997

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio