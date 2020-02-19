Creatio is Announcing a Series of Five Lunch & Learn Events in March

BOSTON, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company, is announcing its series of educational Lunch & Learn events during March 2020. The company invites C-level business and IT executives from corporate and enterprise size companies to join the upcoming sessions to discuss the latest tech trends and connect with peers.

Lunch & Learn events are business meetups for tech leaders to discuss tools for business growth in the digital era. The series was launched last autumn with support of Creatio's partner network. Events are held in the format of 2-hour business breakfasts or lunches and focus on networking and knowledge sharing.

Lunch & Learn offers an excellent opportunity for IT leaders to explore the latest technology trends, acquire practical solutions, learn about low-code/no-code tools and expand the professional network. The events schedule in March is as follows:

March 17, 9 am - 11 am, Breakfast & Learn Sao Paulo. Partner – Praxi Solutions

March 19, 12 pm - 2 pm, Lunch & Learn Rio de Janeiro. Partner – Praxi Solutions

March 24, 12 pm - 2 pm, Lunch & Learn Porto. Partner – imDigital

March 25, 12 pm - 2 pm, Lunch & Learn Vienna. Partner – Qualysoft

March 26, 12 pm - 2 pm, Lunch & Learn Geneva. Partner – Smart You

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company. It has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Creatio's intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of Creatio is to help companies ACCELERATE!

The company embraces the "Everyone a Developer" concept for a seamless Business-IT alignment. This gives Creatio clients a competitive edge and tools to keep up with the pace of the market shift.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

