Creatio Joins Forces with Clients and Partners to Donate to Cradles to Crayons this Giving Season

BOSTON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online) has announced its charitable cause for this season of giving – the leading low-code, process automation and CRM company will be donating to the Cradles to Crayons organization on behalf of customers and clients, participating in the digital Christmas tree decorations.

The initiative does not require any money donations from the participants – Creatio will be donating the whole sum on their end. Every decoration submission equals $5 – the more people will contribute to a cause, the more children that will get a chance for a happier and joyful upcoming year.

The donation initiative will take place until December 31, 2019. Creatio invites everyone to help the charitable foundation combat childhood poverty – providing homeless and low-income children with the essential items they need at home and school to thrive.

"We were very pleased to have worked with Cradles to Crayons in the past, and we appreciate their cause of helping impoverished children feel warm and valued. Our previous collaboration with the charity was very successful, so we're really excited to be working with them again," says CEO and Managing Partner at Creatio, Katherine Kostereva.

Creatio has had the opportunity to work with Cradles and Crayons earlier this year, offering hundreds of filled backpacks to children in need. The Creatio team is optimistic that this holiday donations will be equally impactful, providing even more children with the items they need to have a happy and successful new year.

Anyone who is willing to join can decorate a digital Christmas tree at https://www.creatio.com/giving-2019

All terms and conditions can be found at this linked webpage on the Creatio website.

About Creatio

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company. It has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Creatio's intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of Creatio is to help companies ACCELERATE!

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

Media contact:

Vera Mayuk

230980@email4pr.com

617 765 7997

SOURCE Creatio