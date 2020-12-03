Creatio Launches Its Annual Charitable Initiative to Donate on Behalf of Its Community

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During this festive season of giving, Creatio is announcing its annual holiday charity initiative. The global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, will be donating up to $10 on behalf of everyone who decorates Creatio's digital holiday tree. Last year's charitable cause yielded over $25,000; a sum that was shared amongst various international charities.

For the past few years, Creatio has worked closely with charities that help those in need around the world. Cradles to Crayons is one of these organizations. Its mission is to provide children up to age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need for home, school and play. Donations help with the purchase of shoes that fit, jackets warm enough to weather wintery winds and backpacks to carry school supplies.

The initiative itself does not require any donations from the participants – Creatio is donating the whole sum on their end. The company prepared over 100 decorations to choose from, each one representing a country wherein a partner or customer of Creatio operates. The idea is simple: the more participants partaking, the more ornaments hung on the tree, the more people Creatio can help.

As such, Creatio invites everyone to take part in the charitable cause, as there is no truly better way to celebrate the holiday season than by giving back to the community.

Anyone willing to participate can decorate the holiday tree on the Creatio's website.

All terms and conditions can be found on the web page.

