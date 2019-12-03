Creatio Launches the #CreatioEverywhere Challenge - Calling for All Creators to Join for a Chance to Win Prizes

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company, is announcing the Creatio Everywhere challenge today. The company invites everyone to post photos with the Creatio logo onto social media for a chance to win $100 gift cards.

Winning is as easy as following these steps:

Creatio

Take a picture with the Creatio logo depicted on it

Post it with the #CreatioEverywhere hashtag on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter

Make your post popular and win a prize!

Three prizes will be announced and given out each Friday to the authors of posts with the highest number of points within each of the three platforms.

The contest starts on December 2, 2019 and ends on December 27, 2019. The Creatio Everywhere Challenge is a competition involving taking photos and posting them on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter that include Creatio's logo within them. The goal is to get the most engagement (likes, comments, shares) in order to win prizes. The minimum amount of likes to qualify for the competition is 10. Participants must include the #CreatioEverywhere hashtag and make sure posts are public to everyone so the organizers can discover them.

View the complete terms & conditions at https://www.creatio.com/creatio-everywhere-challenge

About Creatio



Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a leading low-code, process automation and CRM company. It has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Creatio's intelligent platform accelerates sales, marketing, service and operations for thousands of customers and hundreds of partners worldwide. The mission of Creatio is to help companies ACCELERATE!

