Creatio Named a Leader in the G2 Grid® Reports for Low-Code Development Platforms, Business Process Management and CRM - Summer 2021

BOSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, has been positioned as a Leader in the G2 Grid® Report Summer 2021 for Low-Code Development Platforms, Business Process Management, and CRM.

G2 is a world-renowned peer-to-peer software review platform that helps millions of businesses make better buying decisions based on reviews gathered from the G2 user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2 Grid reports are aimed at helping decision makers choose the right solution to solve real-world business problems, by assessing which products have the most satisfied customers and largest presence in the market.

Creatio has been named a leader in the Low-Code Development Platforms Grid® report thanks to its rich functionality, intuitive user interface, powerful low-code/no-code tools, and composable approach to app development and workflow automation, that empower any employee deploy apps without coding skills. Thanks to its intelligent BPM engine, enabling users to collaborate on process automation and create business rule logic, Creatio was named a leader in the Business Process Management category. Its unified world-class out-of-the-box apps for sales, marketing and service on top of the platform that accelerate operations organization-wide have been recognized as leading in the CRM Software Grid® report.

All the vendors are assessed by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact), and then placed into 4 quadrants: Leaders, High Performers, Contenders and Niche. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial Market Presence scores.

Creatio helps organizations become no-code companies by providing a platform that allows for automating business ideas in minutes. The company merges two technologies into one: a low-code platform with a business process management engine and world-class out-of-the-box apps for sales, marketing and service. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions needed for several apps, and they can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create necessary solutions.

Test-drive Creatio now >>

About G2

G2 empowers business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. This review platform leverages more than 800,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month. Their model brings transparency to B2B buying—changing the way decisions are made.

G2's mission is to provide the insights business professionals need to gain confidence in their buying decisions and become more successful in their jobs.

For more information, please visit www.g2.com.

Media Contact:

Vera Mayuk

617-765-7997

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio