Creatio Named a Strong Performer in the Sales Force Automation Solutions Evaluation by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave™: Sales Force Automation Solutions, Q2 2021 report published by Forrester Research.

In their 37-criterion evaluation of sales force automation (SFA) providers, Forrester identified the 10 most significant ones and researched, analyzed, and scored them. Creatio scored among the top 5 vendors in the Current Offering category. The report shows how each provider measures up and helps application development and delivery professionals select the right one for their needs.

According to Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, "In a world with complex buying and selling dynamics, where customer experience is the ultimate business differentiator, it's mission-critical to meet and exceed customer expectations at every step of the journey, over any engagement channel, and in every conversation. This is why it's never been more important to empower a sales team with the right SFA solution…"

Creatio believes that empowering sales teams with low-code platform for process management and CRM to accelerate process design and application delivery allows businesses adapt and strengthen resilience in times of change. Sales Creatio is an end-to-end sales cycle management solution to drive customer acquisition, development, and retention for sales processes of any type: digital sales, B2B sales, B2C sales, field sales, and channel sales. The Creatio's SFA offering meets specific needs of sales teams' professionals in varying roles, including experts in digital sales, field sales, customer success, and renewals managers.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Strong Performer by Forrester for our end-to-end sales cycle management product that helps sales teams deliver on their strategic goals. Our SFA offering equips sales teams with out-of-the-box solutions to manage the complete sales cycle, as well as low-code tools to quickly automate processes for any sales type and create custom apps with ease, " said Katherine Kostereva, Founder and CEO of Creatio. "We at Creatio believe that sales leaders are among key stakeholders that benefit from taking ownership of their technologies and allowing any team member automate business ideas in minutes. This way they are empowered to dramatically accelerate sales operations, be it B2B or B2C, and efficiently contribute to achieving business goals," she added.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

Media Contact:

Vera Mayuk

+1 617 765 7997

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio

Related Links

http://www.creatio.com

