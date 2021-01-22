Creatio Named Market Leader Among Business Process Management (BPM) Software According to the Winter 2021 Customer Success Report

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, has been named a Market Leader in the Business Process Management (BPM) Software category in the Winter 2021 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.

FeaturedCustomers evaluated all the potential Business Process Management (BPM) Software companies, and only 25 met the criteria needed for being included in the Winter 2021 BPM Software Customer Success Report. Creatio earned a Market Leader award in the category. Rankings are determined by multiple factors including total number of customer success content, social media and market presence, vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends, and additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties.

FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software and services helping potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.

Creatio merges two technologies into one: a low-code platform with a business process management engine and world-class out-of-the-box apps for sales, marketing and service on top of the platform. Creatio's mission is to help companies accelerate by providing solutions to quickly and easily automate business ideas. Creating business processes of any complexity with Creatio's offering is as easy as playing with LEGO—its BPM capabilities allow to swiftly design, execute and optimize processes. Users can move elements, engage peers, comment on actions and manage all processes in a single environment.

Try Creatio free today!

The full report Winter 2021 Customer Success Report is available for download here.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.creatio.com

About FeaturedCustomers:

FeaturedCustomers, the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB's. For more information, visit their website.

Media Contact:

Vera Mayuk

617-765-7997

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio

Related Links

http://www.creatio.com

