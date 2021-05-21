Creatio Named Market Leader in the Spring 2021 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Customer Success Report

BOSTON, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it has been named a Market Leader in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software category for the Spring 2021 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers.

"We are honored to be named a market leader for CRM in the Software Customer Success Report, especially amongst such an impressive cohort of companies," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio. "This recognition is something the whole team can celebrate heading into our Creatio Live and Low-code Marathon virtual events this month. It also motivates us in our ongoing commitment to enable companies to accelerate their marketing, sales, and service by harnessing the power of low-code."

FeaturedCustomers evaluated all the potential Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software companies on its platform for possible inclusion in the report. Only 40 companies met the criteria needed for being included in the Spring 2021 Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software Customer Success Report. Creatio earned a Market Leader award in the category.

The Customer Success Report is based on the curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials, and videos from across the web, telling a complete story of vendors in the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Software space through real customer experiences. Rankings are determined by multiple factors including total number of customer success content, social media and market presence, vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends, and additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties.

Market Leader - The Market Leader designation is awarded to vendors with substantial customer base & market share and enough customer success content to validate their vision. Leaders have the highest ratio of customer success content, content quality score, and social media presence relative to company size. Highly rated by customers, Creatio consistently publishes high quality, vendor produced customer success content and curates quality customer references from multiple third-party sites.

The full report, along with Creatio's profile, is available for you to download here:

https://www.featuredcustomers.com/vendor/creatio

About Creatio:

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

About FeaturedCustomers:

FeaturedCustomers, the world's only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB's. For more information, visit their website.

