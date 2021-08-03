Creatio Partners with crecise to Further Strengthen Its Market Position in Germany

BOSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced its partnership with crecise to further strengthen its hold in the German market.

crecise, a Creatio-only partner, helps its clients become more agile, customer-focused, and successful. The basis of crecise's success is the combination of strategic thinking, performance, and business perspective.

crecise opted to focus on Creatio's comprehensive no-code/low-code technology for process management and CRM to accompany its customers on their digital transformation journeys. Both partners, Creatio and crecise, strive to provide German customers with a platform geared to help enterprises accelerate digital workflow automation

Creatio helps organizations become no-code companies by providing the tools needed for the empowerment of business users to build applications and automate processes at the speed of light. The company combines an intuitive no-code/low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises.

To further accelerate operations, Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and process automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions that can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create solutions.

Felix Fritzsche, Partner at crecise: "The name crecise is new, but it is backed by experts with many years of Creatio experience and comprehensive knowledge in the area of no-code/low-code solutions. We have deliberately entered into a partnership with the only provider of a no-code platform for BPM and CRM; in other words, we are an exclusive integration partner of Creatio. Our commitment to Creatio should be a clear sign of our belief that low-code applications are the future. We want to be part of this future by expanding Creatio's presence in Germany. We've already been doing this for several years and crecise is the next step in this journey."

"We have known the employees and experts who are now in the crecise team for many years as they were one of the first Creatio certified experts in Germany. With a strategic alliance of crecise and Creatio, more businesses will have an opportunity to benefit from the top-notch low-code/no-code platform for process management and CRM," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels at Creatio.

About crecise

