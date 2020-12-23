Creatio Positioned as a Leader in the Grid® Reports for Business Process Management and CRM | Winter 2021 by G2

BOSTON, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, has been positioned as a Leader in the Grid® Report for Business Process Management | Winter 2021 and Grid® Report for CRM | Winter 2021 by G2, a world renowned peer-to-peer software review platform.

G2 is the world's largest tech marketplace where businesses can discover, review, and manage the technology they need to reach their potential. The platform has over 4 million visitors, who are helping millions of businesses make better buying decisions. G2 rates products and vendors based on reviews gathered from the G2 user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. A unique algorithm is applied to this data to calculate the Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time.

Creatio is helping organizations create low-code companies. The vendor blends an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution. Its three CRM products for marketing, sales and service, and a low-code process automation platform called Studio Creatio can be sold and used separately or bundled.

"At the core of our values is helping businesses accelerate by empowering them with the right technology to align data, processes, and teams," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of Creatio. "We believe being recognized by G2 as a Leader in both CRM and BPM software categories is a great reward for our commitment to the success of all our customers. We are dedicated to helping businesses accelerate transformation through providing a low-code platform for process management and CRM that enables everyone to automate business ideas in minutes."

