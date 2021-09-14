Creatio Positioned as a Leader in the Grid® Reports in 6 categories including No-Code, Low-Code, BPM, and CRM | Fall 2021 by G2

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, has been positioned as a Leader in the Grid® Report Fall 2021 by G2 in six categories: No-Code Development Platforms Software, Low-Code Development Platforms, Business Process Management Software, CRM Software, Contact Center Operations Software, and Rapid Application Development (RAD) Software reports.

G2 is a world-renowned peer-to-peer software review platform that helps millions of businesses make better buying decisions based on reviews gathered from the G2 user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2 Grid reports are aimed at helping decision makers choose the right solution to solve real-world business problems, by assessing which products have the most satisfied customers and largest presence in the market.

Creatio has been rated highly by G2 users and has substantial Market Presence scores for its innovative approach to operational and CRM workflow automation. Creatio helps organizations create no-code companies by providing one platform that allows for automating any business idea in minutes. The company offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create necessary solutions.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

About G2

G2 empowers business buying decisions by highlighting the voice of the customer. This review platform leverages more than 800,000 independent and authenticated user reviews read by more than 3 million buyers each month. Their model brings transparency to B2B buying—changing the way decisions are made. G2's mission is to provide the insights business professionals need to gain confidence in their buying decisions and become more successful in their jobs. For more information, please visit www.g2.com.

