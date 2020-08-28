Creatio Recognized as One of the Best Software Companies to Work for in 2020, According to Glassdoor

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio (formerly bpm'online), a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it has been recognized as one of the best software companies to work for in 2020 according to Glassdoor. Creatio ranks as one of the highest rated software companies to work for based on the percent of employees who would recommend the company to a friend.

The list was compiled via an analysis of Glassdoor rankings of Software Magazine's 2020 Software 100 List and selected enterprise software companies. The results were published on Forbes.

According to the findings of the research, over 95% of the employees working for Creatio would recommend the company to a friend looking for work in 2020. An impressive 97% of employees approve of Creatio's CEO with an average of 83% of all employees working for enterprise software companies approve of their CEO today, up from 76% in 2018.

Creatio has a culture of productivity, responsibility, respect and loyalty. It fosters the growth mindset and sees challenges as opportunities. The company values teamwork, diversity and positivity.

"Being recognized as one of the best software companies to work for in 2020 is an honor. I'm happy to work with a team of creative, inspiring, and hard-working professionals, and it's an immense pleasure to see that they are happy to work at Creatio," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner at Creatio.

Creatio (formerly bpm'online) is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

