Creatio Recognized in 2020 Nucleus Research Low-Code Value Matrix

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it has been recognized in the 2020 Nucleus Research Low-code application platforms (LCAP) Technology Value Matrix.

The vendors were evaluated by Nucleus Research on the basis of functionality and usability, further broken down into: integration with other platforms and tools as well as the ability to export as a standalone app; available templates and out-of-the-box components used to accelerate development; built-in AI, analytics, and data management functionality; product scope (best-of-breed or open enterprise platform); key differentiators; and most critically, customer use cases and success with direct conversations with LCAP users informing the research.

Creatio believes that the Company has been recognized because of the platforms ability to empower system used and organizations' leaders to create a low-code company. Its offering is a low-code platform for process management and CRM. With a vision for the world where any business idea can be automated in minutes, Creatio offers its users a wide range of tools that empower even non-IT professionals to build new apps from scratch and customize the existing solutions easily. The systems capabilities enable citizen developers to leverage AI-powered process automation, create advanced business logic workflows, tailor-make user interface, rapidly build and tweak front-office and operational processes, and more.

"Our mission of helping businesses transform into low-code companies has been driving many quality changes for our clients. Creatio's low-code platform for process management and CRM fosters a culture of innovation and agility, which ensures organizations adapt to change in an instant. It's inevitable this year due to the sweeping shifts in our reality. And we are thrilled to be recognized in the 2020 Nucleus Research Low-Code Value Matrix for our dedication to creating low-code companies," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of Creatio.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM.

The company has been highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts. Its intelligent products accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide.

