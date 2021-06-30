Creatio Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center

BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced it has been recognized in the June 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center(1).

The report evaluated 16 CEC vendors based on their ability to execute and for completeness of vision. According to Gartner, "The current reshaping of the CEC market is characteristic of the consolidation of the customer service technology market. CSS organizations must deliver consistent, effortless, intelligent and personalized customer service to their customers. The ability to orchestrate customer requests with assisted service, as well as with self-service, is the second of the four pillars of great customer service: Getting connected; Process orchestration; Resource management; Analytics and insights."

Creatio's CEC offering, Service Creatio is an intelligent full-cycle service management platform to streamline customer engagements and accelerate service delivery. It offers a single point of contact for customers and thus streamlines customer service processes while ensuring high quality of the provided services. Its distinctive features include a no-code platform that allows users to build apps without coding skills, a BPM engine to quickly and easily adjust customer-facing and operational processes, and reusable ready-made modules for various use cases.

Creatio offers a composable approach to app development and workflow automation. Creatio's out-of-the-box functionality eliminates the need to build core modules for apps from scratch. Its pre-configured modules have common core functions needed for several apps, and they can be reused to develop different solutions more quickly. This way, users can repurpose prebuilt or newly-developed modules, plug-ins, and entire applications to rapidly create necessary solutions.

"We are proud that Gartner has recognized Creatio in the Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center for the seventh consecutive year," said Katherine Kostereva, Founder and CEO of Creatio. "We are committed to helping companies rapidly adapt to change, and ensuring service teams can easily accelerate and orchestrate customer service processes with Creatio's advanced tools that enable resilience and agility," she added.

Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center," Nadine LeBlanc, Jim Davies, Varun Agarwal, 15 June 2021.

(Prior to 2020, Creatio was recognized as bpm'online within the report)

Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

