Creatio Recognized in Now Tech Report for Marketing Automation Platforms, Q3 2021 by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, has been named in the Now Tech: Marketing Platforms, Q3 2021 published by Forrester Research, Inc. The recent report from Forrester is designed to help readers understand, identify and acquaint themselves with the vendors that best align with their business technology needs. Creatio is one of 28 vendors included in the report.

According to Forrester, one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world, "Companies invest in a MAP for a variety of reasons: to accommodate business and personal consumers' inexorable preference for a self-directed digital-first journey; to improve their utilization of digital marketing techniques; to standardize their customer-facing process; to align sales and marketing; or just to increase revenues."

The evaluated product, Marketing Creatio, is a multichannel marketing automation platform that helps organizations to streamline lead-to-revenue cycle with no-code. Marketing Creatio offers powerful capabilities for segmentation and audience management, end-to-end lead engagement, omnichannel campaigns, ABM workflows, AI/ML models to increase conversions and pipeline contribution, improve productivity and efficiency of go-to-market teams.

Marketing Creatio can be used as a standalone product or as part of the unified no-code CRM platform to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations.

"More than ever, it's critical for organizations to develop, nurture and sustain strong relationships with their customers," said Andie Dovgan, Chief Growth Officer at Creatio. "We are honored to be included in the Now Tech report by Forrester Research, which we believe demonstrates our continuous drive to provide our customers with the tools needed to facilitate customer engagement excellence."

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading no-code/low-code platform for process management and CRM. The company combines an intuitive low-code platform, best-in-class CRM, and a robust BPM in a single solution to accelerate sales, marketing, service and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Creatio is highly recognized as a market leader by key industry analysts and together with hundreds of partners, operates in 110 countries worldwide. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.

Media Contact:

Vera Mayuk

+1 617 765 7997

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio