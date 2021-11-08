Creatio Recognized in the Comprehensive Evaluation of Low-code Platforms for Business Developers by Independent Research Firm

BOSTON, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading low-code platform for process management and CRM, has been recognized in The Forrester WaveTM: Low-code Platforms for Business Developers, Q4 2021 report published by Forrester Research.

In their 38-criterion evaluation of Low-code Platforms for Business Developers providers, Creatio was identified as one of the nine most significant. Forrester evaluated vendors based on their comprehensive declarative tooling capable of supporting a variety of business cases, development experiences designed to serve the needs of business users, and more.

Forrester's report states that democratized development is now an enterprise strategy. According to theirsurvey, "26% of senior-level developers say their firm currently recruits business people outside of IT to develop apps using low-code platforms." The research firm considers that "this trend is logical, necessary, represents a competitive advantage for firms that do it, and is key to the future of work."

Creatio believes this recognition is thanks to enterprise-ready low-code platform that empowers businesses from various industries to automate workflows and create apps. With Creatio's powerful yet easy-to-use low-code/no-code tools both business and IT teams can automate operational and CRM workflows and gain the freedom to own their automation.

"We are inspired by how our customers leverage Creatio's low-code platform to automate enterprise-grade workflows across thousands of use cases without touching code," said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Founder of Creatio. "We are honored to be recognized by Forrester in their Low-code Platforms for Business Developers," she added.

