Creatio Revamps Mobile App, Adds New Features for Portal Creatio Users to Help Businesses Boost Customer Experience on the Go

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has launched an upgraded mobile app and added new features for Portal Creatio users. The app enables everyone to create and process service requests, including IT support, equipment maintenance, facility management queries, right on a smartphone or tablet. The revamped solution is aimed to boost the quality of service, allowing to manage services on the go, and offering employees and clients a top-notch experience.

The app is highly customizable with no-code/low-code tools and can be easily tailored to any user needs. A modern, easy-to-use interface makes navigation within the app very intuitive. Service requests can be created and processed with a few taps. In case a customer is already using Creatio products, this new app will let them further improve service delivery and boost customer satisfaction.

The app can be used both in online and offline modes, making the data available to users even without internet access.

Portal Creatio is a robust platform extension to engage employees, partners, and customers. It helps organize processes for users that require limited access to data and functionality of the Creatio core system.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

Media Contact:

Vera Mayuk

+1 617 765 7997

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio