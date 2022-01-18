Creatio Wins 2021 Amazon Web Services ISV Partner of the Year in CEAR

BOSTON, Mass., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced it has been recognized by Amazon Web Services in the 2021 AWS ISV Partner of the Year – CEAR. The award honors Creatio as a leading member of the AWS Partner Network (APN) in the region that helps customers drive innovation on AWS.

"We help midsize and large organizations own their automation with Creatio's no-code platform thus allowing them to focus on what matters most to achieve the desired results. The synergy of our collaboration with AWS is the fuel for business growth. Always willing to go the extra mile to ensure our customer and partner success, we are especially honored to be recognized as AWS ISV Partner of the Year," said Alex Donchuk, Senior Vice President, Global Channels, Creatio.

Creatio offerings include a no-code platform (Studio Creatio), CRM applications (marketing, sales and service), industry workflows for 20 verticals and marketplace add-ons. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports. Creatio products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals.

