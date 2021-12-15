Creatio Wins G2 Leader Awards in 5 Categories, Including No-Code, Low-Code Development Platforms, Rapid Application Development, Business Process Management and CRM, Winter 2022

BOSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, has been positioned as a Leader in Grid® Report, Winter 2022 by G2 for No-Code Development Platforms, Low-Code Development Platforms, Business Process Management, CRM Software, and Rapid Application Development (RAD) Software.

G2 is a world-renowned peer-to-peer software review platform that helps millions of businesses make better buying decisions based on reviews gathered from the G2 user community, as well as aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2 issues quarterly Grid® reports aimed at helping decision-makers choose the right solution to solve real-world business problems.

Creatio's no-code solutions have been recognized by G2 Grid® as effective tools for business empowerment. Created with business users in mind, they enable Creatio clients to easily roll out applications without resorting to traditional coding. Intelligent BPM engine and unified CRM with robust out-of-the-box solutions for marketing, sales, and service have been recognized as leading products in the corresponding Software Grid reports.

"Genuine care of our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA. We are thrilled to have been highly evaluated by G2 for our commitment to bring all our customers to long-term success," said Andie Dovgan, Chief Growth Officer at Creatio.

