Creation Investments Announces Final Close of Impact Credit Fund II

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC (Creation Investments), a leading private markets impact investor, today announced the final close of its Impact Credit Fund II (Credit Fund II), raising over US$46 million in total commitments from legacy and new investors globally, including pension funds, private credit fund-of-funds, foundations, and family offices.

Creation Investments raised nearly double the amount in Credit Fund II as it did in its predecessor credit fund, which closed at US$25 million, reflecting strong investor demand for Creation's differentiated private credit strategy and aligned mission of increasing access to financial services to the unbanked and underbanked populations in emerging markets.

The close of Credit Fund II brings Creation Investments' total private credit assets under management to more than US$70 million. Credit Fund II is focused on providing senior, secured loan facilities directly to investment-grade rated institutions that are exclusively focused on underserved populations in emerging markets, with a current geographic emphasis on India. Chicago-based Creation Investments manages US$1.7 billion in private equity and credit assets.

To date, Credit Fund II has invested in eight companies in India: Dvara KGFS, SAVE, Varashakti Housing Finance, Amrit Malwa Capital, Sindhuja Microcredit, Branch International, Midland Microfin, and Kanakadurga Finance. These portfolio companies provide responsible access to credit for micro and small businesses, affordable housing, electric vehicles, and smallholder farms and agriculture in peri-urban and rural India. All of Creation Investments' financial inclusion investments have investment-grade credit ratings, underscoring the fund's focus on disciplined underwriting and downside protection alongside measurable social impact.

"We are pleased with the strong investor support for Credit Fund II and the continued validation of our private credit strategy, which has performed well in line with expectations given our active involvement and strong risk management," said Patrick Fisher, founder and managing partner of Creation Investments. "This fund enables us to reach millions of additional clients, mainly women and entrepreneurial households, with essential capital to build a single-family home or support small business activity."

In 2025, Creation Investments was selected to the ImpactAssets 50 list for the ninth time, recognizing the firm's strong record and impact measurement and management (IMM) systems and frameworks, solidifying its critical participation in the global impact investing ecosystem.

Creation Investments operates from four offices, including Bangalore, Chicago, Dallas, and Mexico City, providing deep local market expertise and on-the-ground sourcing and monitoring capabilities.

About Creation Investments

Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC is a leading impact investment manager in emerging markets. Creation Investments seeks out the next generation of financial services firms focused on increasing access to capital and providing financial products to the unbanked and underbanked in emerging markets. The firm aims to improve the lives of those living at the bottom of the economic pyramid, reducing multi-dimensional poverty in the developing world through market-based solutions. Founded in 2007, Creation Investments is headquartered in Chicago and has offices in Bangalore, Dallas, and Mexico City. As of Sept. 30, 2025, Creation Investments had US$1.7 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.creationinvestments.com.

Statements are made as of the date of this release, and there is no implication that the information contained herein is correct as of any time after such date.

