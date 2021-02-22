Creation Investments Appoints Emily Stella and Tyler Day to Senior Leadership Positions

CHICAGO, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC, an alternative asset manager and leading impact investor in developing markets financial services, today announced that Emily Stella, previously director of institutional sales for Russell Investments, has joined Creation as head of investor relations, a new position. The company also announced that Tyler Day, who recently served as a director for Creation, has been appointed partner, effective immediately.

Before Russell, where she worked for seven years, Stella held several roles at BlackRock, including vice president, global client group, and account manager. She holds a bachelor of science degree in economics from Lehigh University.

Day joined Creation in 2011 and has played a vital role in the firm's growth, deal generation, due diligence, deal structuring, and negotiation of transactions in India. He serves on the board of directors of three of Creation's Indian portfolio companies—Vivriti Capital, OfBusiness and Sohan Lal Commodity Management. Day received a master of business administration degree from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and a bachelor's degree in finance from the Red McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin.

"We are pleased to welcome Emily, an accomplished sales executive, to our growing team and to promote Tyler as partner," said Patrick Fisher, founder and managing partner of Creation Investments. "I look forward to collaborating with them as we expand capital commitments to companies serving the unbanked and underbanked people in developing markets."

Chicago-based Creation recently announced the opening of an office in India, the appointment of financial industry veteran Remika Agarwal as vice president and country head, and the launch of an India-focused debt fund.

About Creation Investments

Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC, based in Chicago, is an alternative asset manager and leading impact investor in developing markets financial services. The firm manages more than US$725 million in private funds and other vehicles on behalf of individuals, family offices and institutional investors, as of Dec. 31, 2020. Leveraging its deep industry experience, Creation partners with management teams to inject growth equity and facilitate buyout transactions in firms specializing in microfinance, small- and medium-enterprise credit, leasing, factoring, insurance, savings, payments, and mobile money. For more information, visit www.creationinvestments.com.

