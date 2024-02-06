Creation Investments joins $3.4 million bridge funding round for Techreo, a digital financial services platform in Latin America

Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC

06 Feb, 2024, 09:45 ET

CHICAGO and MEXICO CITY, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC, a leading global impact investor in emerging markets, today announced its participation in a $3.4 million bridge funding round to further support the expansion of Techreo, a Mexico City-based digital financial services platform. G2 Momentum, a venture capital firm in Mexico City, was also part of the financing round.

"We are confident in our mission to provide comprehensive financial services to an underserved population in Latin America," said Iliana de Silva, CEO and co-founder of Techreo. "We are committed to being a catalyst for change in this region, leveraging our expansion into Bolivia to focus on Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, and the Hispanic population in the United States."

The Techreo platform is a leader in the Latin America financial technology ecosystem, demonstrating sustainable growth in its two years of existence and offering comprehensive financial services digitally to more than 440,000 users in Mexico and more than 40,000 in Bolivia.

From offices in Chicago, Mexico City, and Bangalore, Creation Investments currently manages $2.1 billion in assets. Since inception in 2007, Creation has invested in 31 portfolio companies operating across eight countries and is focused on financial services and financial inclusion for the unbanked and underbanked population in emerging markets.

"We are pleased to invest in this new financing round to support Techreo's growth initiatives," said Amadeo Ibarra, Mexico country head of Creation Investments. "Techreo has an impressive track record of profitably executing its strategic vision to promote financial inclusion in Mexico with a digital app uniquely designed to serve people at the base of the economic pyramid."  

About Techreo
Techreo is a leading platform for comprehensive financial services in Mexico, committed to driving financial inclusion in Latin America. Since its launch in 2022, it has captured the attention of more than 440,000 users in Mexico and more than 40,000 in Bolivia, along with a capital raise of $6 million. With a presence in strategic markets of Latin America, such as Bolivia, Techreo combines innovation, simplicity, and cutting-edge technology to democratize access to financial tools, education, and business solutions, thus transforming the relationship of individuals and businesses with the financial world. To learn more about Techreo, visit https://techreo.mx/, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Creation Investments
Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC is a leading global impact investment manager in emerging markets. Creation Investments seeks out the next generation of financial services firms focused on increasing access to capital and providing financial products to the unbanked and underbanked in emerging markets. The firm aims to improve the lives of those living at the bottom of the economic pyramid, reducing poverty and its ill effects in the developing world through market-based solutions. Creation Investments is headquartered in Chicago and has offices in Bangalore, Dallas, and Mexico City. As of Sept. 30, 2023, Creation Investments had $2.1 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.creationinvestments.com.

