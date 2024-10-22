Creation Investments Leads US$53 Million Investment Round in Agrolend for Strategic Lending to Farmers in Brazil

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creation Investments, a leading global impact investor in emerging markets, today announced it has made a US$20 million investment in Agrolend that will help the company expand its credit offerings to industries, retailers, and farming co-operatives.

Based in Chicago, Creation Investments has portfolio companies in several emerging market countries, including Mexico, Peru, and India.

Agrolend was founded less than four years ago by entrepreneurs André Glezer, Alan Glezer, Valéria Bonadio, Leopoldo Vettor, and Carlos Fagundes. The company focuses on supporting millions of Brazilian farmers pursue leadership in global food production. With a 100% digital platform, Agrolend has the scalability to serve this large client base.

With the new equity round, Agrolend has raised nearly US$100 million over the past three years and increased its capital base to approximately BRL 500 million.

"We are excited to welcome Creation Investments as a shareholder to help drive our growth and expansion efforts," said André Glezer, Agrolend's Chief Executive Officer.

"With their support, we will make tangible steps toward our ambitious goal of serving 5,000 small and medium-sized farmers across Brazil while making a positive social impact on the communities we serve," adds Alan Glezer, Agrolend's Chief Financial Officer.

This funding round, co-led by Syngenta, a global agricultural company, also includes Spain's Telefónica and Brazil's B3, represented by their respective venture capital arms, and Japan's Norinchukin Bank, which manages approximately US$1 trillion in assets and focuses on agribusiness.

"Agrolend's profitable and high growth credit offering to small and medium-sized farmers presents a significant opportunity to positively impact a key sector of the Brazilian economy," said Amadeo Ibarra, Director at Creation Investments.

About Creation Investments

Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC is a leading global impact investment manager in emerging markets. Creation Investments seeks out the next generation of financial services firms focused on increasing access to capital and providing financial products to the unbanked and underbanked in emerging markets. The firm aims to improve the lives of those living at the bottom of the economic pyramid, reducing poverty and its ill effects in the developing world through market-based solutions. Creation Investments is headquartered in Chicago and has offices in Bangalore, Dallas, and Mexico City. As of Sept. 30, 2024, Creation Investments had US$2.0 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.creationinvestments.com.

About Agrolend

Agrolend is a financial institution created to revolutionize the agribusiness market for small and medium-sized farmers in Brazil by offering fast, easy, and bureaucracy-free credit. Agrolend operates through partnerships with industries, retailers, and cooperatives that provide agricultural inputs, equipment, and implements. Farmers can access credit through an electronic platform, with operations originated and formalized in a fully digital environment via mobile phone. Agrolend operates in more than 15 states in Brazil and supports various crops, such as soybeans, corn, coffee, sugarcane, fruits, and vegetables, livestock, among others. Agrolend SCFI S.A. is a "Sociedade de Crédito, Financiamento e Investimento," authorized by the Central Bank of Brazil. To learn more, visit www.agrolend.agr.br.

