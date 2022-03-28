Creation Investments Makes Third Investment in Indian Fintech Vivriti Capital, Participates in US$55 Million Series C Financing Round

CHICAGO, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creation Investments Capital Management LLC, a global alternative asset manager and leading impact manager in emerging markets, today announced its third investment in Vivriti Capital, a tech-enabled credit investment platform in India serving institutional and retail markets. Creation, along with London-based Lightrock India, a global private equity platform investing in sustainable businesses, participated in the US$55 million series C financing round, increasing Vivriti Capital's fundraising to US$165 million since inception.

Chennai, India-based Vivriti Capital previously secured funding from Creation and Lightrock in its series A and B rounds. Creation remains majority shareholder in Vivriti.

Vivriti Capital plans to use the funds for business expansion as well as technology for acquisitions, product delivery and portfolio management. Part of the funds will go to its subsidiary, Vivriti Asset Management, to build a global asset management platform focused on performing credits.

Vivriti Capital aims to become the largest technology-enabled mid-market debt lender in India, with a goal to expand its client asset base to more than US$5 billion over the next five years from US$700 million now.

"Vivriti has ambitious growth plans, and this is a crucial step in its journey. We have been impressed with the team's ability to channel capital to segments underserved by the prevailing financial system in India," said Tyler Day, Dallas-based partner and head of the Asia region for Creation Investments.

"Today's funding milestone underscores the confidence our investors have in us. We are thrilled to conclude a raise in a most challenging macro environment with the support of Creation and Lightrock. We've experienced phenomenal growth and considerable scale across debt products. The equity capital will give us sufficient firepower to scale across domestic and international markets," said Vineet Sukumar, founder & CEO, Vivriti Capital and Vivriti Asset Management.

About Vivriti Capital

Vivriti Capital is a fintech NBFC that aims to bring necessary debt finance to hundreds of mid-market enterprises across India. Over the past five years, Vivriti Capital has built a successful franchise, with INR 3,700 crores of portfolio, as well as 300+ clients across 30+ sectors and 26 states. Vivriti focuses on investments in technology, underwriting and distribution.

For more information, visit: www.vivriticapital.com

About Creation Investments

Creation Investments Capital Management, LLC is a global alternative asset manager and leading impact investor in emerging markets. Worldwide, Creation's investments directly help more than 28 million small businesses. The firm manages US$1.8 billion on behalf of institutional investors, family offices and high net worth individuals. Leveraging its deep industry experience, Creation partners with management teams to inject growth equity and facilitate buyout transactions in firms specializing in microfinance, small- and medium-enterprise credit, leasing, factoring, insurance, savings, payments, and mobile money. Together with its portfolio companies, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Creation aims to improve the lives of those at the bottom of the economic pyramid in emerging markets. For more information, visit www.creationinvestments.com.

