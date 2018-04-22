Creation of Inceptua Clinical Trial Services Marks New Era for the Company

Since the founding in 1997, Inceptua Group - headquartered in Luxembourg - has grown to become one of the leading global players in the clinical trial services market, offering reliable sourcing and logistics expertise for comparator drugs, clinical trial supplies, and clinical manufacturing services.

"The name change marks the shift from Multipharma to Inceptua and a new era for the company. We have a strong heritage sourcing medicine supplies for clinical trials, and we will continue to strategically develop our offering in this niche and operate as recognized experts in this area," says Alan Raffensperger, Chief Executive Officer, Inceptua Group.

"At the same time the change reflects that Inceptua as a group is further developing our position as a strategic partner for pharma and biotech companies, advising our clients on strategies and supporting them with solutions and services across the entire value chain - clinical trials, medicines access and commercialization of products. As of today, our new trademark Inceptua allows us to market our combined offer to clients under the same brand name, reflecting our strategy to be a trusted partner covering the value chain from trial to commercialization."

As of 2018, the company is operating from offices in Luxembourg, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, the US, the UK, Sweden and China. Inceptua's multinational team has a global network as well as people on the ground with local knowledge and expertise. This extensive network of global connections means that while the majority of purchasing is direct from manufacturers, the group also has access to qualified distributors to meet customer needs, as well as critical understanding of local and regional regulatory and compliance requirements.

Looking ahead, Inceptua Group has a clear ambition to grow even further and to help solve complex, medical challenges globally:

"Our aim is to further realize the potential of our position as a trusted partner for our clients, by understanding their needs and delivering value in a long-term strategic partnership, both within clinical trial services as well as in our other business areas, medicines access, and commercial products and services. We offer a personalized approach and aim to provide our customers and clients with solutions that positively impact patients' lives worldwide," says Kay-Christian Karstadt, Chief Operating Officer.

"We have seen a rapid, increasing and significant development of growth in the need for clinical trial services to meet today's healthcare burden in areas of high unmet medical need. It is our strategy with Inceptua Clinical Trial Services to navigate the complex and highly dynamic environment, providing a vital advisory role for customers and supporting them throughout the process."

About Inceptua Clinical Trial Services

Inceptua Clinical Trial Services offers a range of solutions, including strategic planning, clinical trial supply sourcing, clinical manufacturing, and end-to-end depot and distribution management to ensure the precise requirements of your trial are met.

The team has a thorough understanding of customers' requirements during the procurement process, whether they require commercial drugs for comparator trials or innovator products for biosimilar development.

Inceptua Clinical Trial Services is a business unit of Inceptua, a specialist multinational company headquartered in Luxembourg that has been providing unlicensed medicines for named patient programs since 1997, and medicine supplies for clinical trials since 2004. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.inceptua.com.

About Inceptua

The Inceptua Group is a global, dynamic and future-oriented service provider and partner for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, providing critical treatments to patients in need. Inceptua has global operations within clinical trial supply chain and manufacturing, medicine access and unlicensed medicines, as well as commercial products and services.

SOURCE Inceptua