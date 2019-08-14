Creation of the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary Builds Hope And Healing From Newtown, Connecticut

NEWTOWN, Conn., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As Jenny Hubbard walks the 34-acre property that will one day be home to an animal sanctuary in the heart of Newtown, CT, she does not dwell on the deadly shooting that took the life of her six-year-old daughter, Catherine, at Sandy Hook Elementary School on December 14, 2012. Instead, she focuses on the creation of the Catherine Violet Hubbard Animal Sanctuary in her daughter's memory – a place that will inspire peace, kindness and healing for animals and humans alike.

In the wake of recent mass shootings and those that preceded, Ms. Hubbard is determined to show light beyond darkness; to foster love and inspiration even when all hope seems to be lost. "My daughter graced this earth for only six short years, but within that time she left us clear clues to her mission. Catherine was gentle and accepting of all beings and would whisper to animals in her care, 'Tell all your friends that I am kind.' In those words, Catherine taught us about compassion and unconditional love and that is the message we're determined to carry on, now more than ever," says Ms. Hubbard.

While funds for the sanctuary build are raised, site work has already begun at the property. Even without a building, the sanctuary is elevating kindness for animals, humans and the environment through pet adoption and rescue collaboration events, free community workshops, in-school K-6th grade curriculum, and programs to help senior citizens keep and care for their pets. Ms. Hubbard has already seen the life changing effects of these initiatives. "When a person sees their innate beauty reflected in the eyes of an animal or another human, it becomes impossible to bring them harm. This is compassion. And ultimately, it is compassion which will stem violence and transform this world into a more peaceful place."

As Ms. Hubbard takes in the majesty of the sanctuary site, she smiles and settles into the quiet of the moment. "I know people are suffering and I know that sometimes life can seem very hard but we have to remember that there is more good than bad in this world and that our strength in love and unity is stronger than any act of hate."

