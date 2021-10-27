Creatio's Founder and CEO, Katherine Kostereva, has Been Recognized in 2021 Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global software company that provides a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM, today announced its Founder and CEO, Katherine Kostereva, was named to The Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS of 2021 for the fourth year in a row. The winners were selected by The Software Report (TSR) for their contributions to their companies and expertise in the development of business strategies, based on careful analysis of their professional experience and nominations by peers and colleagues. The Software Report is a leading online publication that provides software market research and insights to over 28,000 software executives and professionals.

According to TSR, "A commonality found among high-performing executive teams is the presence of women in key roles. This year's awardees have made a definitive and lasting impact on their organizations, from spearheading cloud adoption pushes to espousing diversity in the workplace to driving overall company growth. The COVID-19 era has compelled many businesses to accelerate their adoption and roll-out of cloud-based software solutions, and these women have enabled their companies to meet the challenge presented by this surge in demand."

Katherine's strategic vision, operational discipline, and compelling leadership style have been the driving forces behind Creatio's success to date. Under Katherine's leadership, the company has united 700 employees around a single goal to create a world where everyone can automate business ideas in minutes. Creatio's no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM helps organizations all over the world automate their ideas in minutes. Ten million workflows are launched daily in 100 countries by its clients. Creatio is recognized as a Leader and Strong Performer in multiple Gartner and Forrester reports, and its products receive raving end-user reviews on peer-to-peer portals. Creatio's culture is about genuine care for its clients and partners, passion, going the extra mile, and staying positive.

Katherine Kostereva has also been recognized with Silver Stevie® Award in 2021 Stevie Awards for Women in Business, Top 25 SaaS Influencers: Ones to Watch in 2021, Top 50 SaaS CEOs and Top 50 Women Leaders in SaaS in 2018-2020, the Winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category in 2020, the Executive Leader of the Year in the 7th Annual 2020 Customer Sales and Service World Awards, and more.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global software company providing a leading no-code platform for process management and CRM. Creatio's powerful products streamline sales, marketing, service, and operations for mid-size and large enterprises. Together with hundreds of partners Creatio operates in 110 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

