Creatio's No-Code Playbook is to Manifest All Ins & Outs of the No-Code Development Approach

Join the Grand Release show to discover how leveraging the full potential of the no-code development approach changes the game for businesses from all industries

BOSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, on October 4, 2022, launches the No-Code Playbook. The No-Code Playbook will introduce the vendor-agnostic framework that enables creators to design and deploy no-code business applications at speed and in a secure fashion.

The book addresses the industry's most pressing questions on how to organize efficient IT and business collaboration and deliver game-changing results leveraging the full potential of no-code capabilities while staying compliant with rules and regulations. The No-Code Playbook will be presented during a virtual show, featuring the book's authors: Katherine Kostereva, CEO of Creatio, and Burley Kawasaki, Founder of Tachyon Solutions and One of the Top 25 Software Product Executives.

During the online presentation, attendees will immerse into the Playbook content that includes an excessive overview of advanced tools like application decision matrix, complexity assessment and governance frameworks, as well as ready-to-use models for managing roles and team structures for the efficient no-code delivery. The book also delivers recommendations on setting up the Center of Excellence and establishing an application audit process, and much more.

The event will be joined by a star guest Steve Wozniak, Co-Founder of Apple. The Silicon Valley Icon will share his views on the future of software and how it is changing the future of business. The show will close with a video case study from Creatio customer Virgin Media O2 Business, which is on a mission to reimagine connectivity and upgrade the UK. In the case study, Virgin Media O2 Business will demonstrate how it is using the no-code playbook to create digital-first ways of working – becoming more agile and meeting customer needs quickly and efficiently.

No-Code Playbook Grand Release show is designed for IT, Operations and Digital executives as well as project management professionals. The event will also be useful for business analysts, developers and anyone who is interested in mastering no-code skills. It will be held online on the 4th of October at 10 am ET, allowing any attendee around the globe join and interact with the authors.

The registration is available on the Creatio website.

