Creative, a DNI Company, Earns CDC eClearance Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative IT Solutions, LLC (Creative), a tribally-owned SBA certified 8(a) Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB), is excited to announce they have been awarded a prime contractor role under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC's) IT Support for Scientific Knowledge Management Support Systems Time and Materials (T&M) Contract.

Creative is pleased support CDC with cloud and server-based hosting and development of knowledge management systems in Atlanta, Georgia. Creative is extremely proud to be supporting CDC's mission to promote health and quality of life by preventing and controlling disease, injury, and disability.

Creative has experienced exponential growth over the past few years and is repeatedly recognized as a small business success story, earning a plethora of exceptional CPARS (Customer Performance Assessment Reporting System) from satisfied customers.

ABOUT CREATIVE IT SOLUTIONS: Creative has experience providing enterprise IT support and other specialized services to the federal government. Creative is ISO 9001 certified, ISO 27001 certified, and is CMMI Maturity Level 3 appraised in CMMI Development (CMMI-DEV/L3).

ABOUT DELAWARE NATION INDUSTRIES: DNI is wholly owned by the Delaware Nation, the first Indigenous Nation to sign a treaty with the United States. DNI operates with a Shared Services Business Model with the corporate reach-back and proven management that allows them to leverage best practices across each contract.

Contact: For more information, please contact the Marketing and Communications Department, at [email protected]

SOURCE Delaware Nation Industries

Related Links

https://dnigov.com/

