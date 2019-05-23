Creative Advertising Agency Brandefined Celebrates Eight Years in Business

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Brandefined, a creative agency based next door to Nike Kingdom near Portland, Oregon is celebrating eight years in business. In a market full of agencies who represent huge brand names, Brandefined continues to leave a unique footprint among small and mid-sized businesses they help.

Brandefined started in 2011 with the exact same mission that carries the day in 2019. Their tagline, "Big Brand Strategies for Small Business" is the same, but their commitment to the latest marketing trends and technologies grows stronger along with their list of clients and accomplishments throughout the years.

"As I've stated before, in the early days we just didn't know what to expect," said Ron Way, who along with fellow co-founder, Mike Clancy has been CEO of an operation that has now served over 20,0000 clients across North America. When asked to reflect on eight years in business, Mr. Clancy said, "When we started with two employees and one-hundred-hour work weeks, I never imagined the impact we would ultimately have on the small business community."

Over eight years ago, Brandefined produced high performing Facebook ad campaigns. After the submission of a single case study, the social media giant welcomed Brandefined in to what was their Studio Edge program which allowed Brandefined the honor of being part of a select group to receive advanced training and the sharing of best practices.

"It's more vital in 2019 that our clients are dealt with by experts who care as much about their success as the giant public relations firms and ad agencies respect and handle publicly traded corporations," said Clancy.

Clancy and Way described themselves as "reluctant entrepreneurs" when they began as pioneers in internet marketing. Many years ago, they saw a need to provide tangible, effective and affordable online marketing solutions to fill the void where small businesses seem neglected.

Over the last eight years, Brandefined has seen many changes in the marketplace. Today, they employ more than forty people locally, have been named a top 75 employer by the Oregonian and have been named one of the top one hundred fastest growing companies in the state of Oregon but he Portland Business Journal in their very first year of eligibility. Brandefined has been named a top fifty creative agency and internet technology firm multiple consecutive years by the same publication. Again, in their first year of eligibility, they were honored to make the esteemed Inc. 5000 list.

"The most important accomplishment is being rated A+ by the BBB every year since we've been accredited," said Way. "I'm prouder today that, after working with and interacting with thousands of clients weekly, knowing that no other ad agency working with small businesses provides the solutions, combined with the customer service, that we do."

Brandefined has expanded their services over the years that, in addition to Facebook and Instagram advertising, includes web design and development, review management, app development, graphics design, content management, email marketing, Google advertising and remarketing, logo design and brand management. Services are offered with core philosophies of educate before selling and every client gets true consultation regardless of their budget.

Brandefined is located in Beaverton, Oregon. They offer effective marketing solutions for small business for as little as $100 per month. For more information call (888) 406-9774 or visit https://brandefined.com/

