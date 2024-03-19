Creative Agency Brains on Fire enters new era as "Brains" with a Bold New Identity and Expanded Vision

Celebrating 30 Years of Creative Innovation, the Rebrand Reflects a New Strategic Direction for the Purpose-Driven Agency.

LOS ANGELES and GREENVILLE, S.C., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move that marks a significant milestone in its 30-year history, creative agency and certified B Corporation, Brains on Fire Inc. announces its evolution to "Brains." This change is accompanied by a vibrant new brand identity and an expanded service offering that signals a bold step forward for the company.

"We believe that change is the only constant, both in our industry and in life," said Benjamin Hart, Co-President of Brains on Fire, Inc. "Our clients come to us seeking meaningful change, and it's only fitting that our own brand reflects our growth and new direction. It was time for a refresh, and as we looked at our origins and future path, the name 'Brains' resonated strongly, both internally and externally."

Brains has long been at the forefront of community building and creative innovation. The agency is celebrated for its impactful creative work, its two published books, and its award-winning people-first culture.

The decision to rebrand is a thoughtful response to a reflection on the agency's journey and our adaptation to the fast-evolving global landscape. Over the past five years, Brains has transitioned from a community marketing agency to a full-service creative powerhouse partnering with purpose-driven organizations across various sectors. This evolution reflects a shift in focus towards driving tangible business and organizational impact, underpinned by a deep understanding of each client's challenges and aspirations.

While the "On Fire" element has been retired, the essence of Brains remains unchanged. The agency continues to be driven by a mission-focused ethos, a passion for the creative process, and a collective of ingenious, dedicated marketing professionals. The rebrand signifies not only the agency's growth and evolution but also its commitment to the future. "It's a celebration of our team—the Brains behind the magic—and a bold stride into an exciting new era," Hart added.

The agency looks forward to continuing its legacy of innovative and purpose-driven work. For inquiries, collaborations, or to simply share in the excitement of this new chapter, Brains invites clients, partners, and the creative community to explore its new website at http://www.brains.co.

ABOUT BRAINS ON FIRE, INC:

Brains on Fire, Inc. is an independent full-service creative agency pursuing joy through change-making product, service, and brand. Brains is a certified Great Place to Work, and was named a 2023 top 10 small agency to work for by AdAge. Clients past and present include: Amazon Studios, tonies® USA, MAGNA-TILES, Hanx For Our Troops, Hers, Dole, Barry's, Thrive Market, Warner Bros, Green Park Brands, muu, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Hello Bello, and others. Learn more at http://www.brains.co

ABOUT MASS CULTURE, INC:

Mass Culture Inc. is a growth marketing agency that believes in the power of brand to drive conversion – not the other way around. They specialize in growth marketing, whole picture analytics, complete customer journey, brand-first creative and D2C optimization. Learn more at massculture.com .

