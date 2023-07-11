Creative Agency Brains on Fire, Inc. Announcement of Neph Trejo as Chief Creative Officer

LOS ANGELES and GREENVILLE, S.C., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative agency and certified B Corporation, Brains on Fire Inc., has announced the hiring of Neph Trejo as their Chief Creative Officer. Neph joins the team after five years as Creative Director at The Walt Disney Company.

"We are lucky at Brains on Fire to be on a wonderful growth trajectory right now. That means that adding great people to help service our clients and push our creative output is really important. But Neph is not just 'great people.' Neph brings extraordinary talent, vision and leadership to our team, but beyond that, he brings an embodiment of our highest ideals and values at Brains." – Benjamin Hart, Co-President of Brains on Fire, Inc. and Partner of Mass Culture, Inc.

"Brains cares about their people as much as they care about their client roster and the work, which is already fun. When Ben offered me the position to partner with him and Brandy as they take Brains into the next epoch, I was in. I love people and I love craft. I know this is the right place! I'll miss my team at Disney; I wish them the best as they continue to churn that pixie dust. I'm stoked for what's ahead here at Brains!" – Neph, Chief Creative Officer

Born in Mexico City, raised in Los Angeles, Neph Trejo studied graphic design at ArtCenter and began his professional career in the music industry. After a transition to the agency world, working with clients like Lexus, Belkin, and Target, Trejo spent a number of years at Deutsch LA, where he earned recognition and awards with the Volkswagen team. In 2018, Trejo joined Yellow Shoes (Disney's in-house agency) as Sr Creative and was promoted to Creative Director in 2021. At Disney, he led campaigns for DPEP, including Disneyland and Disney World. 

As Chief Creative Officer, Trejo will lead brand creative and design for Brains' clients, while infusing his creative expertise into all aspects of the company, from people development to new business.

Brains on Fire was named as a 2023 top 10 small agency to work for by AdAge. In the past year, Brains has had the honor of bringing a number of brands to life, from Tom Hanks' Hanx For Our Troops to Ellen Pompeo's Betr Remedies. Brains was also recently named the agency of record for tonies® USA.

ABOUT BRAINS ON FIRE, INC:
Brains on Fire, Inc. is a creative agency and certified B Corporation that specializes in helping brands and organizations grow through storytelling and meaningful human connection. Their clients include: BETR Remedies, Dr. Seuss Enterprises, Green Park Brands, Hello Bello, tonies® US, and others. Learn more at brainsonfire.com.

ABOUT MASS CULTURE, INC:
Mass Culture Inc. is a growth marketing agency that believes in the power of brand to drive conversion – not the other way around. They specialize in growth marketing, whole picture analytics, complete customer journey, brand-first creative and D2C optimization. Learn more at massculture.com.

