Creative Agency gnet Earns Most Agency Nominations at PromaxGAMES Awards 2018

LOS ANGELES, April 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood-based creative agency gnet pulled ahead as the most-nominated agency in the 2018 PromaxGAMES Awards, along the way earning a coveted nomination for Agency Of The Year. With 21 nods, game marketer gnet is second in total nominations only to game publisher Ubisoft. At PromaxGAMES, the agency scored nominations for their work across such titles as "Call of Duty: WWII," "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," "Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus," "Destiny 2," "Hearthstone: Kobolds & Catacombs" and "Clash Royale" for clients including Activision, Microsoft Xbox, and Supercell.

Microsoft Xbox, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS “Unknown Air” Live Action Promo by gnet

gnet has created landmark integrated marketing and content campaigns for many of today's biggest franchises including "Call of Duty: WWII," "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds," and "Destiny 2," among others. Their carefully crafted campaigns are engrossing fan experiences that unify communities of passionate followers, allowing fans to be dynamic participants in the global excitement surrounding a big game release.

An honoree in this year's Webby Awards, gnet also garnered the most awards for a gaming agency in 2017 in both the PromaxGAMES Awards and Clio Entertainment Awards, as well as a Clio Entertainment Grand Award and Ad Age's Small Agency Gold Award for Integrated Campaign of the Year.

Leveraging more than 15 years of video game marketing strategy and execution, gnet transforms entertainment brands into cultural mainstays by connecting game brands with a hungry fanbase, cultivating communities, and igniting authentic consumer passion for a brand. Recently gnet has been applying this expertise beyond the gaming sector, most notably working as a lead agency crafting integrated campaigns for Netflix's original series including "The Punisher" and "Altered Carbon."

"We've been fortunate to have long-term partnerships with some of the top names in gaming for over a decade, and are excited to bring what we've learned in that space to entertainment and other fan-driven lifestyle brands as well," notes gnet CEO David Getson. "The growing influence of fan communities is becoming clearer, especially at a time when earned engagement is challenging the traditional paid advertising approach."

Adds gnet President John Rosenberg, "Passion-driven brands can only succeed in today's media landscape by understanding the unique power of fans, and knowing how to tap into it. The sector where that dynamic truly originated is in games, and we are thrilled to see the incredible collaborations we've had in this space get recognized on this national level."

The PromaxGAMES Awards will be presented on April 26, 2018 in San Francisco, CA.

gnet is a Hollywood-based creative agency that crafts integrated campaigns for passion-driven brands. Their content-driven campaigns spark passion, and cultivate communities of fans who, together, make a brand much bigger than a product.

