Creative Care Inc. Closes Dual Diagnosis Facility, Shifts Efforts Toward Increased Mental Health Needs

CALABASAS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Creative Care made the decision to suspend operations at its dual diagnosis facility in Woodland Hills, California, and concentrate its efforts on Creative Care's mental health program in Calabasas to better serve an already-vulnerable population that has been devastated by the additional strain of the pandemic.

"My wife and I wanted to create a place for misunderstood patients with deeper issues that weren't being addressed, causing severe and pervasive mental health difficulties," said Dr. Morteza Khalegi, co-founder of Creative Care. "Since opening, we've overcome the Northridge earthquake, the 2008 recession, and the Woolsey Fire. With the global crisis caused by COVID-19 and the ongoing difficulty of the licensing adversity, we make the humbling decision to temporarily close our dual diagnosis program. It's through difficult times that our commitment is tested and renewed. My family's life mission is to help people, to demonstrate a deep respect for the struggles people endure, and to aspire to be an organization that makes the world a safer place for wellness."

Creative Care also cited an increased need for resources as it plans to open another mental health house in the near future. Creative Care expects to re-open its dual diagnosis facility at a later date, pending the outcome of its licensure.

About Creative Care

Creative Care is a residential mental health facility located in Calabasas, California. It was founded in 1989 by the husband-and-wife team of Drs. Morteza and Karen Khalegi and, since then, has helped hundreds of men and women recover from mental health conditions ranging from anxiety and depression to post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia. For more information, please visit creativecareinc.com.

