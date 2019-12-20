Creative, Coastal Culture Finding its Home in Greater Fort Lauderdale With Annual "Art Fair on the Water" and Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, January 18-26, 2020

GREATER FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Fort Lauderdale's burgeoning art scene will shine during Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, January 18-26, 2020. Anchored by the fourth annual Art Fort Lauderdale – "The Art Fair on the Water," this premier event will feature more than 120 independent artists and welcome the international art community for a week of museum exhibitions, shows, art studio tours, gallery openings, roundtables, exclusive parties, performances and more.

"Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week offers an eclectic coastal experience brought to life by our destination's talented artists and cultural institutions with rich artistry and entertaining creativity," said Stacy Ritter, president and CEO, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau. "As a truly unique experience that only Greater Fort Lauderdale could deliver, the art fair attracts both locals and global art afficionados with its exciting take on art exhibitions, pop-up installations and performances, further elevating our presence as an international cultural destination."

Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week highlights include:

artDISCOURSE Series – A panel and lecture series to complement the selection of VIP events and after-parties, collaborations with international consular offices, several curated site-specific installations and performances, as well as the Vernissage Opening Party .

– A panel and lecture series to complement the selection of VIP events and after-parties, collaborations with international consular offices, several curated site-specific installations and performances, as well as the Vernissage Opening Party Destination Celebration of Arts and Culture – The week will showcase the vast amount of cultural opportunities the city has to offer residents, collectors, dealers, art enthusiasts and visitors alike. All will be made possible while also serving as a platform for research and promotion of the arts, its relationship to community transformation, its role in cultivating community pride, sense of place, community revitalization, camaraderie and problem solving.

– The week will showcase the vast amount of cultural opportunities the city has to offer residents, collectors, dealers, art enthusiasts and visitors alike. All will be made possible while also serving as a platform for research and promotion of the arts, its relationship to community transformation, its role in cultivating community pride, sense of place, community revitalization, camaraderie and problem solving. Rob Pruitt's Flea Market at NSU Art Museum ( January 18-19 ) – In conjunction with the exhibition Happy!, the two-day occasion, presented since 1999 by internationally renowned artist Rob Pruitt , local artists and vendors will sell their wares to the public at affordable prices. The Flea Market is a performative work of art that is activated by the interaction between the artists, vendors and the public.

( ) – In conjunction with the exhibition the two-day occasion, presented since 1999 by internationally renowned artist , local artists and vendors will sell their wares to the public at affordable prices. The Flea Market is a performative work of art that is activated by the interaction between the artists, vendors and the public. New River Fine Art Show ( January 19 ) – The first annual art show will kick off Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week and will feature exceptional local and nationally recognized artists in a wide variety of mediums.

( ) – The first annual art show will kick off Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week and will feature exceptional local and nationally recognized artists in a wide variety of mediums. AIA Architecture Fair ( January 21 ) – The week-long Architecture Fair will celebrate the talents and creativity of local architects with panel discussions, industry speakers and an architecture group tour of Fort Lauderdale .

( ) – The week-long Architecture Fair will celebrate the talents and creativity of local architects with panel discussions, industry speakers and an architecture group tour of . Art Fort Lauderdale ( January 22-26 ) – As Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week's flagship event, this " Art Fair on the Water" transports visitors through the Intracoastal Waterway via regularly scheduled Water Taxi tours to visit pop-up galleries and exhibits housed in multimillion-dollar waterfront mansions.

For more information, event details and tickets for Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, visit www.ftladw.com.

About Art Fort Lauderdale

Art Fort Lauderdale is a four-day curated art fair that transports attendees on a journey along the famed Intracoastal waterways via water taxi and private yacht with stops at vacant luxury waterfront properties that feature over 100 artists and galleries exhibiting various styles and methods of art that reflect the past, the present and the future. This destination art fair seeks to highlight the uniqueness of the city and put Fort Lauderdale on the art world map as a premier location to view, interact with and purchase art along with giving art aficionados, residents and visitors a cultural experience that is memorable, interactive and engaging. These exhibits will feature paintings, illustrations, sculptures, installations, photographs, films, performance arts and art & technology collaborations in addition to talks with artists, collectors, and curators. For more information about Art Fort Lauderdale visit www.artftlauderdale.com.

About Greater Fort Lauderdale

Greater Fort Lauderdale, also known as the "Venice of America," boasts an average year-round temperature of 77 ̊F and has 3,000 hours of annual sunshine. Explore 4,000+ eateries, 300+ miles of navigable waterways, eight distinct beaches, a thriving arts and culture scene, craft breweries, rooftop bars, outdoor adventure, and world-class shopping –all conveniently located in the center of South Florida. Made of up 31 municipalities, the destination boasts more than 35,000 lodging accommodations at a variety of hotels, luxury spa resorts and Superior Small Lodgings reflecting a cosmopolitan vibe. Upon arrival at FLL Airport (Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport), it is just 5 minutes to the beach, Port Everglades, the Broward County Convention Center and downtown. For trip planning inspiration, visit the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau at www.sunny.org and follow @visitlauderdale.

