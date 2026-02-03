Creative Financial Designs Announces the Launch of Its Faith-Based and Traditional Investment Strategies through Creative Portfolio Management

Building on over 40 years of service with an expanded commitment to holistic, transparent, and God-honoring financial stewardship.

KOKOMO, Ind., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Financial Designs, a trusted partner in the investment management and financial services community for more than four decades, is pleased to announce the public release of Traditional and Faith-Based Investment Strategies through its Turnkey Asset Management Program (TAMP)-Creative Portfolio Management (CPM), available for use by advisers across the country through any approved RIA firm beginning in 2026.

CPM offers a portfolio experience that is designed to be both financially sound and spiritually aligned.

These strategies have been thoughtfully structured to empower financial advisers to serve clients with greater clarity, conviction, and purpose. By blending a longstanding, consistent investment process with principles rooted in integrity, stewardship, and the greater good, Creative Portfolio Management offers a portfolio experience that is designed to be both financially sound and spiritually aligned.

"As a firm founded on Christian values, we believe investment management is not only a technical practice but a purpose-driven responsibility," said Brent Owens, President of Creative Portfolio Management. "Our Faith-Based Strategies provide a path for clients seeking investments that reflect their beliefs, while our Traditional Strategies offer a balanced and disciplined approach suitable for a wide range of needs. In both, our goal is to bring transparency and good stewardship to the forefront of the investment experience to align with one's purpose and mission."

Through the Creative Portfolio Management TAMP, advisers can access these long sought after strategies—equipping their clients with portfolios that fit their needs and honor their values while seeking prudent long-term outcomes.

For over 40 years, Creative Financial Designs, headquartered in Kokomo Indiana, has served families, businesses, churches, ministries, and individuals through financial advisers across the U.S. with a commitment to glorifying God through excellence, accountability, and service. With the release of these strategies to advisers outside of the firm, CPM reinforces its mission to provide investments that are not only accountable and transparent, but uplifting and ethical**.

Visit our website https://www.creativeportfoliomanagement.com/ to learn more.

Creative Portfolio Management is a DBA of Creative Financial Designs, Inc., offering comprehensive investment solutions through its Turnkey Asset Management Program (TAMP for RIA's). With a legacy spanning more than four decades, the firm remains committed to providing advisers and clients with high-quality, principled, and faith-aligned financial strategies and advice. Advisory services are offered through Creative Financial Designs, Inc., a Registered Investment Adviser. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The strategies described may not be suitable for all investors; suitability depends on an individual investor's objectives, time horizon, and risk tolerance.

