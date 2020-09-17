Creative Healing Earns Place on Philly Top 100 Fastest Growing Businesses List, Bringing More Support to Philadelphia Teens in Time of Need

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Healing, Teen Support Center takes their place among Philadelphia's top 100 fastest growing private companies in 2020 with the Philadelphia100 designation.

Creative Healing employs a team of 15 mental health professionals who have devoted their lives and professional careers to understanding the adolescent brain. They train specifically in science-backed strategies designed to support ages twelve through twenty-four and make it a point to passionately help teens and families create lives they love.

Creative Healing, Philadelphia Teen Support Center Helps Teens Manage Big Emotions and Cope with Confidence Katie K. May, Owner and Clinical Director Team of Teen Specialists

Founded in 2015 as a small solo practice, the company has experienced rapid growth, with a full team of professionals across 3 locations to support teens in Flourtown, King of Prussia and Philadelphia.

"I have seen amazing positive outcomes happen quickly with clients who act impulsively or avoid situations due to strong emotions," said Founder Katie K. May. "We empower teens to make effective choices and to help them manage overwhelming emotions to create a life filled with connection and meaning. Our work with teens is not about just stopping behaviors or coping with emotions, but actually developing new skills and generalizing them to everyday life."

The mission of Creative Healing remains a call-to-action for teens who feel weird, bad, wrong or different to gain support, skills and self-expression in a place that was made just for them.

About Creative Healing

Creative Healing specializes in offering individual and group treatment for teens, including Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), Trauma work and LGBTQ+ Affirming care. The team of adolescent mental health professionals blends evidence-based practices with expressive arts and creativity. To meet the growing need for mental health in the community, Creative Healing has three Teen Support Center locations in Flourtown, King of Prussia and Center City. For more information on Creative Healing, please visit www.creativehealingphilly.com .

