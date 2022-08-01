Creative Kids Group and Little Tikes® Announce Partnership for New Line of Wooden Toys

Partnership Brings the Classic Toy Brand into the Wood Toy Category

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y. and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Kids Group, a leader in the innovation of kids' toys, is thrilled to announce a partnership with the well-loved Little Tikes® brand to bring to market a brand-new line of classic wooden toys. Trusted by parents for more than 50 years, the Little Tikes name known for quality toys and backyard playsets will enter the wooden toy category soon to be loved by parents and kids alike.

"It's an honor for Creative Kids to be on this road with Little Tikes in introducing a new player in the wooden toy category. We've worked hard to create interesting and dynamic toys and can't wait for them to be played with for years to come," said Creative Kids Chief Marketing Officer Daniel DeLapa.

This partnership brings together teams from Creative Kids and Little Tikes, part of the MGA Entertainment family of brands, in collaboration on the conceptualization, production, and market release. Together, more than 15 products are in the making including, but not limited to:

Puzzles

Music play sets

Full-sized kitchens

Vehicles

Pretend play

Montessori-style toy sets

Kids from six months to six years old will be able to engage, interact with, and experience quality wooden toys that meet property standards and testing by both Creative Kids and Little Tikes. Challenging the wood toy category with an expansive product line, Creative Kids and Little Tikes will disrupt the norm with new options to Montessori and early learning.

"We can't wait to introduce our Little Tikes brand to new kids and parents through the wooden toy category and our partnership with Creative Kids Group," said MGA Entertainment Founder and Chief Executive Officer Isaac Larian. "The Little Tikes brand has stood for quality and high play value for more than 50 years and we look forward to continuing that tradition with this great collaboration."

Product availability will begin as soon as Fall 2022 with a series of national retailers throughout the United States including creativekids.com.

For more information on current and upcoming product releases, please visit www.creativekids.com and www.littletikes.com.

About Creative Kids Group

Headquartered in New York, Creative Kids Group is a toy creator and innovator bringing to market joyful, intuitive products that engage children around the world in incredible, productive experiences. For more than 25 years, Creative Kids Group has set a benchmark of standard goals: build confidence, harness creativity, and unleash imaginations. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes Sense & Grow STEAM products, Play-Doh, Glitter Academy, and others. Let's play! To learn more about Creative Kids Group, please visit www.creativekids.com and follow the fun on Instagram and Facebook.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the fastest growing and largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the world. Headquartered in Chatsworth, Calif. and with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™, Little Tikes ®, Rainbow High™, Shadow High™, Bratz®, MGA's Miniverse™, Na! Na! Na! Surprise™, Mermaze Mermaidz™ Color Change, Baby Born® Surprise and Zapf Creation®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgae.com or check us out on LinkedIn and Twitter.

