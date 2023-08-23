Creative Kids Group Launches Product Line with Uplift for Adopt Me!

CHESTNUT RIDGE, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative Kids Group, a leader in the innovation of kids' toys and arts and crafts, launches product line with the highly popular online game – Adopt Me! The popular pet adoption game with more than 33 million plays will have Creative Kids licensed consumer products grace the shelves as soon as this fall.

Creative Kids Adopt Me 3D Puzzle Eraser

Delivered by Uplift Games, Adopt Me has been enjoyed by over 400 million players through the Roblox platform. With more than 300 pets to raise and play with, the Adopt Me experience creates a family-friendly environment where players can build and decorate houses, adopt pets, and create their own fun, social experiences.

"The team is pumped to get our creative ideas out to market for Adopt Me," said Creative Kids Partner and Chief Marketing Officer Daniel DeLapa. "The popular nature of the Adopt Me characters is a perfect fit for the play patterns we've developed, and with incredible pent-up demand for product, we are excited to bring the lovable characters and incredible experience to life."

From novelty stationery, craft and activity kits, compounds and more, Creative Kids will be focusing on formats that play into the games' target demographics for year-round in-store activations. The first product to hit market will be 3D Puzzle Erasers complete with a build-your-own mini room. Available in Target stores nationwide this fall, the puzzle erasers will be available in six different Adopt Me characters with coordinating mini puzzle rooms to be built and played with.

"Our partnership with Creative Kids only exemplifies the trajectory of Adopt Me," said Richard Haines, Head of Consumer Products for Uplift Games. "The product line-up we have in store will excite and bring additional ways for fans to engage with the Adopt Me world."

About Creative Kids Group

Headquartered in New York, Creative Kids Group is a toy creator and innovator bringing to market joyful, intuitive products that engage children around the world in incredible, productive experiences. For more than 25 years, Creative Kids Group has set a benchmark of standard goals: build confidence, harness creativity, and unleash imaginations. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes Sense & Grow, STEAM products, Play-Doh, Glitter Academy, and others. Let's play! To learn more about Creative Kids Group, visit www.creativekids.com and follow the fun on Instagram and Facebook.

About Uplift Games

Uplift Games is a modern, remote-first game studio based in North America and the UK. We develop Adopt Me, the ultimate pet adoption game on Roblox. Together, our diverse and talented team of Metaverse experts and wider industry veterans have been creating future nostalgia for our millions of players for over 6 years.

