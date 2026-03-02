Creative Labs Announces the Launch of New Men's Haircare Brand, BLVD & CO, With Debut Into Walmart

A new brand redefining men's grooming with accessible salon-grade essentials.

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Creative Labs announced the launch of BLVD & CO alongside its first retail debut spanning 2,682 Walmart's national doors and online. BLVD & CO enters as a family-founded men's haircare brand with accessible, salon-grade hair essentials engineered for real performance, meeting the modern man where he is by providing solutions he can rely on.

Founded by Creative Labs CEO, Brett Simmons, BLVD & CO was born from years of developing high‑performance, salon‑quality products and a firsthand understanding of what truly effective haircare looks like.

BLVD & CO Brett Simmons, CEO of Creative Labs

Through firsthand observation and insights gained from being married to a professional hairstylist, Simmons recognized a consistent gap in men's mass haircare: the category had not evolved at the same pace as female-directed brands, often relying on generic packaging, one-note scent profiles, and marketing rather than thoughtful fragrance composition, real performance, scalp health, and hair quality.

BLVD & CO became his answer to an overcrowded category in need of innovation with underpowered formulas and overpowering scents – now offering products with better performance, smarter product design, and routines that are easy to understand and use.

"After years formulating women's salon products — and being married to a hairstylist myself — I knew how good men's haircare could be," said Brett Simmons, founder of BLVD & CO. "This brand was intentionally created to empower men with products that are authentic to their lives – from high performance to accessibility – BLVD & CO was born to support the modern man through their everyday life."

With the global men's grooming market projected to reach over $106-billion by 2035 , BLVD & CO is entering the high-growth category, and is set to become the leading mass men's brand backed by salon-quality, barber- and stylist-trusted hair care and styling products.

"Men's haircare is a category we're actively evolving at Walmart. BLVD & CO brings a level of performance, routine clarity, and modern design that has historically been missing in mass men's haircare. It allows us to give customers access to salon-grade quality at an accessible price — without compromising on efficacy or experience." Bailey Toland, Merchant of Men's Haircare, Scalp, and Regrowth at Walmart.

BLVD & CO will launch with a complete lineup of affordable essentials that perform and elevate the haircare experience – housed in premium bottles meant to be shown off in the bathroom. Each formula was meticulously crafted with distinctive scents and precision ingredients that were engineered for both style and overall hair health.

The collection includes the Essential Shampoo and Conditioner, Thickening Shampoo and Conditioner, Texture Sea Salt Spray, Volume Styling Powder, Pomade, Clay, Sculpting Fiber Crème and Paste. All shampoos and conditioners will retail for $8.97, while all styling products will be priced at $9.97, with the full collection being available at Walmart locations nationwide and online at www.blvdandco.com

ABOUT BLVD & CO

BLVD & CO is founded by a third-generation family business delivering salon-grade essentials offered at an accessible price point. Built to perform without compromise, and designed with integrity, precision, and smart sourcing, BLVD & CO empowers men with products that elevate their daily routine to instill confidence wherever life takes them.

ABOUT CREATIVE LABS

Based in Eagan, MN, Creative Labs has decades of experience and a commitment to ethics, quality, and long-term thinking. The company is a manufacturer and developer of branded and contract-manufactured haircare and skincare products. The Company owns a diverse portfolio of growing brands sold across channels and supported by its vertically integrated operations. For more information, visit www.creativelabsinc.com or www.unitedhaircare.com .

