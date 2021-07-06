Creative Learning Systems Awards Laura Ingalls Wilder Elementary School First Place in Their Annual Learning Is Different Here™ Contest

"Students come alive in a SmartLab," tells Ashley Mathis, CLS' Chief Executive Officer, "and we couldn't think of a better way to demonstrate it than to hear from the students and educators themselves."

A SmartLab HQ is a comprehensive STEM lab with technology, learning kits, and supplemental math and science curriculum, and, as can be seen in the award-winning video, it's a place where learners solve problems, collaborate, and persevere.

"This video," tells Principal Susan Dalton, "represents our students' innovation and creativity. Winning the SmartLab Studio will enable them to expand and demonstrate authentic opportunities in our school and community."

"At Wilder, we strive for an innovation mindset," shares Jessica Tarkanian, Wilder's current SmartLab Facilitator. "Students are empowered, and facilitators are agile, which ignites a creative, inventive, and self-directed learning environment. Our students accomplish the rest."

"Wilder's collaborative culture builds and sustains our SmartLab HQ," explains Katie Blechle, Wilder's incoming SmartLab Facilitator. "Winning this contest invigorates and validates our students' and staff's efforts, and we're honored and proud to be part of a community that works together for the greater good."

"Truly, learning is different in a SmartLab," explains Mathis. "We do that by providing students with a reliable process that helps them solve problems. We then create technology-rich learning environments that give learners the tools to apply core academic concepts to real-world problems. Finally, we offer robust professional development and standards-aligned supplemental curriculum to help accelerate students' learning."

"Our mission is to prepare today's students to solve tomorrow's problems," explains Mathis. "In addition to helping students learn science, technology, engineering, and math principles, our approach to personalized, project-based learning helps students gain essential 21st-century skills like collaboration, critical thinking, creativity, and communication."

This year's Learning Is Different Here contest is the first of its kind. CLS intends on holding this contest annually and looks forward to seeing more stories of students in SmartLab HQs across the country.

View the award-winning video: Laura Ingalls Wilder Elementary School

Creative Learning Systems has pioneered converting traditional learning environments to project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Today, Creative Learning Systems partners with the most innovative school leaders nationwide to provide personalized, project-based learning experiences and environments that increase a student's capacity through engaged, active, and social problem-solving.

Their mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges in our ever-changing world.

